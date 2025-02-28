Elon Musk hits back at critics questioning his US citizenship

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk has fired back at critics questioning his American citizenship in a social media post.

Musk's citizenship status has become a point of political debate in recent weeks, with the billionaire's opponents using his South African and Canadian citizenship to question his loyalty to the U.S. amid his attempts to fire thousands of federal workers, News.Az reports, citing US media.

In a post on X on Thursday night, Musk had a sharp response to those questioning whether he is an American citizen.

"They are just talking puppets. This is their puppet master," he wrote.

He was responding to a post that shared a video of The View host Joy Behar claiming on the show this week that Musk, who is South African, was "pro-Apartheid."

"The guy was not born in this country, who was born under apartheid in South Africa," she said. "So, [he] has that mentality going on. He was pro-Apartheid, as I understand it."

She then went on to characterize Musk as a "foreign agent" and an "enemy of the state." Responding to Behar's claims, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that Musk is a naturalized citizen of the U.S.

Musk was born in South Africa and lived there for nearly two decades before emigrating to Canada alongside his family. Musk then lived in the United States while attending the University of Pennsylvania. Musk became a U.S. citizen in 2002, according to his biography written by Walter Isaacson. As CNN reported last year, Musk stated that his immigration path included "a gray area" regarding his work eligibility in Silicon Valley during his early career.

News.Az