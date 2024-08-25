Elon Musk predicts executions in Europe for liking social media posts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk, the well-known entrepreneur and owner of X (formerly Twitter), has claimed that in the near future, people in Europe could be executed for liking posts on social media."Here's my point of view: it's 2030, and in Europe, you are executed for liking a meme," he wrote on his X page.Musk's statement was his comment on the news of the arrest of Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov in France. The businessman expressed concern about the growing restrictions on freedom of speech and the increasing censorship on the internet.Elon Musk's words sparked a strong reaction from users on the X social network, many of whom supported his opinion, expressing anxiety about the future of free speech in Europe. Others, however, consider Musk's statement to be exaggerated and provocative.It is still unclear what exactly led to Pavel Durov's arrest in France, but the event has already triggered a wave of discussions in the media and on social networks.

News.Az