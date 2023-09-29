Elon Musk says he looks forward to attending Türkiye's TEKNOFEST 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that he will be attending Türkiye's largest tech and aviation event TEKNOFEST next year, APA reports.

Thanking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the invitation, Elon Musk said on X: "I look forward to attending in person next year, as well as discussing further opportunities for investment in Türkiye."

"Congratulations to all the teams competing in @Teknofest," Musk wrote, sharing a video of the event.

Later on Friday, Erdogan responded with another post on X, saying: "Dear @elonmusk, we would be delighted to see you at next year's TEKNOFEST, the world's largest aviation, space and technology festival."

"I believe we will make great contributions to our country and humanity in many areas through partnerships with a win-win approach. Looking forward to meeting you again soon...," Erdogan said.

Erdogan last week met with Musk at the Turkish House, also called the Turkevi Center, in New York on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly session, inviting him to attend TEKNOFEST in Türkiye and asking him to establish Tesla's seventh factory there.

News.Az