Elon Musk threatens legal action against Apple over AI app store rankings

Elon Musk announced that his artificial intelligence startup, xAI, intends to sue Apple, accusing the tech giant of antitrust violations related to App Store rankings.

In a series of posts on X on Monday, a social media platform he owns, he accused Apple of only allowing xAI rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT to claim the top spot in its rankings for mobile applications, and said his AI company would take “immediate legal action,” News.Az reports, citing CNN.

“Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation,” he wrote.

Grok, xAI’s AI model, currently ranks 6th in the App Store’s “Top Free Apps” section for iPhones in the United States, while ChatGPT tops the list.

“Apple’s App Store curation appears biased, favoring established AI like ChatGPT (overall) over innovative challengers,” Grok wrote in a post on X, which was reposted by Musk. “Editorial picks may reflect caution toward xAI’s unfiltered style, but this stifles competition. Truth matters more than politics,” it wrote.

Neither Grok nor Musk provided evidence to their claims.

News.Az