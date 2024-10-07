Elon Musk will give $47 to everyone who signs this petition

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is offering $47 to every registered voter who refers others to sign a petition supporting the First and Second Amendments.

Also earn $47 for every person you refer to sign the petition if they’re in a swing state.



Goal is to get 1M voters in swing states to show support for free speech & right to bear arms. https://t.co/2cjdY7pnj9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2024

This initiative, launched by Musk's Elon's America PAC, seeks to gather one million signatures from voters in key swing states, News.Az reports.These states include Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, and North Carolina. The deadline to participate is October 21.The petition aims to support free speech and the right to bear arms. It reads, "By signing below, I am pledging my support for the First and Second Amendments." Participants will receive $47 for each registered voter they refer who signs the petition.During a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Musk emphasized the importance of the upcoming presidential election. He declared Donald Trump as the sole candidate capable of preserving democracy in America. Musk, wearing a "Make America Great Again" cap, stated, "This will be the last election if Trump doesn’t win.”Federal law prohibits payment for registering to vote or voting in federal elections. However, it does allow financial incentives for petition signing.Trump has mentioned plans to appoint Musk to a government efficiency commission if he wins the presidency again.Musk’s PAC aims to gather support for constitutional rights while critiquing the Democrats. He pointed out a recent California proposal to ban voter ID requirements as a threat to these rights. The rally also marked the site of a shooting incident from July, adding to the political significance of the event.

