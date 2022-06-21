Elon Musk's daughter cuts ties with him

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk's transgender daughter has applied to legally change her name and gender, saying she no longer wants to "be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form", News.az reports.

The 18-year-old has asked to be recognised as female and have the name Vivian Jenna Wilson.

She was known as Xavier Alexander Musk.

The petition for both a name change and a new birth certificate was filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica.

Her request is set out in court documents filed in April, which have only recently come to light.

There was no further detail of the apparent rift between Mr Musk's daughter and her father.

The Tesla and SpaceX entrepreneur has yet to comment.

Mr Musk was married to Vivian's mother, Canadian author Justine Wilson, from 2000 until they divorced in 2008.

Their first son, Nevada, was born in 2002, and died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) at 10 weeks.

The pair went on to have twin sons called Xavier and Griffin and triplet boys - Damian, Kai and Saxon.

He has two other children, X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Sideræl - who goes by Y - with singer Grimes, with whom he has had an on-off relationship.

His children have kept a relatively low profile despite their father's fame.

On Father's Day, the entrepreneur tweeted that he loves all his children.

