Elon Musk’s wealth falls below $300 billion for first time since November

The slump in Musk’s fortune is a continuation of a stunning reversal. Tesla shares surged after Trump’s election, propelling Musk’s fortune to record highs. Since then, his role as a high-profile Trump adviser has made Tesla a target for protests and vandalism at home and abroad. The billionaire CEO’s polarizing behavior and social media activity are alienating would-be buyers and leading owners of Tesla cars to distance themselves from his politics and the company’s damaged brand.

The company’s shares have fallen more than 50% since the record high in mid-December.

Over the weekend, Musk said he hopes for a “zero-tariff” system between the US and Europe that would effectively create “a free-trade zone.” His brother, Kimbal, on Monday criticized the tariffs as a “structural, permanent tax on the American consumer.”