Emergency response activated for Angola's cholera outbreak: health minister

Angola's Minister of Health Silvia Lutucuta announced on Saturday that emergency response plans have been activated to address the country's cholera outbreak, particularly in Cacuaco Municipality of Luanda province, the epicenter of the disease, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

According to Lutucuta, health authorities have enhanced epidemiological and laboratory surveillance, mobilized resources, improved public health communication and ensured better access to safe drinking water."Everything we are doing is to fight this disease," she said.On Saturday, the Ministry of Health convened a meeting of the Multisectoral Commission to combat cholera at the General Hospital in Cacuaco.Adao Silva, director-general of the Public Water Company, said that 17 community water tanks previously used for drinking water have been cleaned, with their contents analyzed and drained. These tanks are no longer in use to ensure safer water supplies for the affected residents.The cholera outbreak in Angola has claimed 12 lives and resulted in 119 active cases, according to a bulletin released by the Ministry of Health on Friday evening.

News.Az