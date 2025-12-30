Emergency signals from Azerbaijani, Turkish tankers off Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish authorities reported that two tankers, flying the flags of Azerbaijan and Turkiye, sent emergency distress signals off the coast of Istanbul on Tuesday.

The alerts were registered near the Bakırköy–Florya coastal area, prompting an immediate response from local maritime and rescue authorities. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the emergency signals and assess any potential risks to the vessels, crew, and nearby coastal areas, News.Az reports, citing Haber Global.

Officials have not provided further details on the tankers’ cargo or the condition of their crews, but maritime authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

News.Az