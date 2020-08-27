Emin Amrullayev: Students' temperature will be checked on a daily basis

+ ↺ − 16 px

If we want to continue education in its traditional way, we should follow rules.

Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev made the due remark at a press conference on organizing the activities of educational institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic on Aug.27

"Each citizen should follow the rules so that we can continue education in its traditional way. Students' temperature will be checked on a daily basis in this regard. To prevent the spread of the virus, it is essential to identify cases of infection, isolate those infected with the virus, and carry out contact tracing," Amrullayev noted.

