Eminem sues Australian beach brand ‘Swim Shady’

+ ↺ − 16 px

US rapper Eminem has launched a trademark battle against Australian beachwear startup Swim Shady, accusing the company of trading off his famous alter ego, Slim Shady.

The legal dispute began in September when Eminem — real name Marshall B. Mathers III — petitioned the US Patent and Trademark Office to cancel the brand’s newly granted US trademark. His lawyers argue the company created a “false association” with the rapper, whose Slim Shady name has been trademarked in the US since 1999, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Swim Shady, which sells beach umbrellas, swim bags, and accessories, said it would “defend our valuable intellectual property” but declined further comment due to ongoing legal proceedings. The Sydney-based business initially launched under the name Slim Shade before switching to Swim Shady, and officially entered the market in 2024.

The conflict spans both countries: Eminem’s team has also filed an opposition in Australia, where he registered the Slim Shady trademark only in January 2025.

The rapper, now 53, rose to global fame with the 2000 hit The Real Slim Shady, and his lawyers argue the name is now “distinctive and famous”, firmly tied to his career.

The case echoes previous Australian trademark battles, including last year’s decision where a court overturned a ruling that pop star Katy Perry infringed on Australian designer Katie Perry’s brand.

News.Az