Israeli forces intensify operations in southern Lebanon

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Israeli forces escalated their operations across southern Lebanon at dawn on Tuesday, conducting widespread demolitions, increasing aerial surveillance, and issuing evacuation warnings despite an ongoing ceasefire, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Extensive destruction took place in several border villages and towns, including Bayt Lif, Chamaa, Al Bayada, and Naqoura, where Israeli forces allegedly placed explosives in residential neighborhoods and homes before demolishing them.

Israeli forces were also reported to have carried out raids in Bint Jbeil, Khiam, and Haret Saida, involving further demolitions and explosions.

These developments highlight ongoing tensions along Lebanon’s southern border, with repeated accounts of Israeli military activity and destruction continuing despite a 10-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, which came into effect at midnight between Thursday and Friday local time (2100 GMT).

News.Az