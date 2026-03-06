Emirates working to return to full flight schedule

+ ↺ − 16 px

Emirates said it is operating a reduced flight schedule following the partial reopening of regional airspace, as the airline works to gradually restore its full global network.

In an update on X, the airline said flights to a number of destinations have already resumed, and passengers can check currently operating routes and book tickets through the airline’s website, News.Az reports.

Emirates said customers with earlier bookings are being prioritised and advised passengers to go to the airport only if they have a confirmed reservation.

The airline said it expects to restore 100% of its network in the coming days, depending on airspace availability and operational requirements, adding that safety and duty of care remain its top priorities.

Emirates also provided an update on its operations. On Thursday, the airline carried around 30,000 passengers out of Dubai. By March 7, Emirates expects to operate 106 daily return flights to 83 destinations, representing nearly 60% of its route network.

In high-demand markets, the airline has increased capacity. In the United Kingdom, Emirates will operate 11 daily flights across five airports by March 7, reflecting strong travel demand between the UAE and the UK.

Additional capacity is also being added in India, where the airline will operate up to 22 daily flights serving all nine of its Indian gateways by March 7.

In the United States, Emirates said it continues to operate flights to seven of its American destinations, maintaining connectivity between the U.S. and the UAE.

The airline said it will continue to monitor the situation and adjust its operations accordingly.

