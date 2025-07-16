Emmy nominations 2025: Major shows lead, surprises and snubs shake up the race
The 2025 Emmy nominations are in, and as anticipated, fan-favorites like The Penguin and Severance dominate the list.
However, newcomers The Studio and Hacks have also made impressive showings, securing 23 and 14 nominations, respectively. Their success signals that this year’s Emmy race will be anything but predictable, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Here are the most nominations for shows, the most nominations for networks, and the biggest surprise snubs for the Emmy Awards 2025.
List of all major shows with multiple Emmy nominations
Here is a list of all the shows nominated for five or more awards at the Emmys.
-
Severance – 27
-
The Penguin – 24
-
The White Lotus – 23
-
The Studio – 23
-
The Last Of Us – 16
-
Hacks – 14
-
Andor – 14
-
The Pitt – 13
-
Adolescence – 13
-
The Bear – 13
-
SNL50: The Anniversary Special – 12
-
Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story – 11
-
Black Mirror – 10
-
Dying For Sex – 9
-
RuPaul’s Drag Race – 8
-
The Daily Show – 8
-
Only Murders In The Building – 7
-
Shrinking – 7
-
Saturday Night Live – 7
-
The Amazing Race – 6
-
What We Do In The Shadows – 6
-
The Righteous Gemstones – 6
-
The Oscars – 6
-
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – 6
-
Abbott Elementary – 6
-
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert – 6
-
House Of The Dragon – 6
-
Pee-wee As Himself – 5
-
Slow Horses – 5
-
The Voice – 5
-
Will & Harper – 5
-
Bridgerton – 5
-
The Traitors – 5
-
Love On The Spectrum – 5
How many Emmy nominations did each network or streamer get?
Here is a list of the networks/streamers and their respective nominations:
-
HBO/HBO Max – 142
-
Netflix – 120
-
Apple – 79
-
ABC – 37
-
FX on Hulu – 35
-
NBC – 29
-
Disney Plus – 28
-
CBS – 26
-
Hulu – 23
-
Peacock – 19
-
Prime Video – 12
-
Comedy Central – 10
-
MTV – 10
-
Fox – 7
-
Paramount Plus – 7
-
Nat Geo – 5
-
PBS – 4
-
Bravo – 3
-
Roku – 3
-
Shudder – 2
-
BBC America – 2
-
AMC – 2
-
Discovery Channel – 2
-
Adult Swim – 2
-
Food Network – 1
Major shows snubbed at Emmys 2025
-
Squid Game (Season 2)
-
Yellowjackets
- Industry
Apart from the shows, some actors were snubbed from major awards despite critical acclaim and good audience response. Here is a list of the snubs:
-
Patrick Schwarzenegger – The White Lotus
-
Michelle Monaghan – The White Lotus
-
Sam Nivola – The White Lotus
-
Leslie Bibb – The White Lotus
-
Fiona Dourif – The Pitt
-
Taylor Dearden – The Pitt
-
Isa Briones – The Pitt
-
Tracy Ifeachor – The Pitt
-
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
-
Seth Meyers – Late Night with Seth Meyers
-
Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
-
Cast of Agatha All Along
-
Tina Fey – The Four Seasons
-
Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror
-
Diego Luna – Andor
-
Adria Arjona – Andor
-
Genevieve O’Reilly – Andor
-
Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones
-
Adam DeVine – The Righteous Gemstones
-
Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones
-
Walton Goggins – The Righteous Gemstones
-
Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
-
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
-
Allison Janney – The Diplomat
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on September 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The live event will be available to watch on CBS and Paramount+.