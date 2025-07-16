Emmy nominations 2025: Major shows lead, surprises and snubs shake up the race

The 2025 Emmy nominations are in, and as anticipated, fan-favorites like The Penguin and Severance dominate the list.

However, newcomers The Studio and Hacks have also made impressive showings, securing 23 and 14 nominations, respectively. Their success signals that this year’s Emmy race will be anything but predictable, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Here are the most nominations for shows, the most nominations for networks, and the biggest surprise snubs for the Emmy Awards 2025.

List of all major shows with multiple Emmy nominations

Here is a list of all the shows nominated for five or more awards at the Emmys.

Severance – 27

The Penguin – 24

The White Lotus – 23

The Studio – 23

The Last Of Us – 16

Hacks – 14

Andor – 14

The Pitt – 13

Adolescence – 13

The Bear – 13

SNL50: The Anniversary Special – 12

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story – 11

Black Mirror – 10

Dying For Sex – 9

RuPaul’s Drag Race – 8

The Daily Show – 8

Only Murders In The Building – 7

Shrinking – 7

Saturday Night Live – 7

The Amazing Race – 6

What We Do In The Shadows – 6

The Righteous Gemstones – 6

The Oscars – 6

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – 6

Abbott Elementary – 6

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert – 6

House Of The Dragon – 6

Pee-wee As Himself – 5

Slow Horses – 5

The Voice – 5

Will & Harper – 5

Bridgerton – 5

The Traitors – 5

Love On The Spectrum – 5

How many Emmy nominations did each network or streamer get?

Here is a list of the networks/streamers and their respective nominations:

HBO/HBO Max – 142

Netflix – 120

Apple – 79

ABC – 37

FX on Hulu – 35

NBC – 29

Disney Plus – 28

CBS – 26

Hulu – 23

Peacock – 19

Prime Video – 12

Comedy Central – 10

MTV – 10

Fox – 7

Paramount Plus – 7

Nat Geo – 5

PBS – 4

Bravo – 3

Roku – 3

Shudder – 2

BBC America – 2

AMC – 2

Discovery Channel – 2

Adult Swim – 2

Food Network – 1

Major shows snubbed at Emmys 2025

Squid Game (Season 2)

Yellowjackets

Industry

Apart from the shows, some actors were snubbed from major awards despite critical acclaim and good audience response. Here is a list of the snubs:

Patrick Schwarzenegger – The White Lotus

Michelle Monaghan – The White Lotus

Sam Nivola – The White Lotus

Leslie Bibb – The White Lotus

Fiona Dourif – The Pitt

Taylor Dearden – The Pitt

Isa Briones – The Pitt

Tracy Ifeachor – The Pitt

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Seth Meyers – Late Night with Seth Meyers

Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along

Cast of Agatha All Along

Tina Fey – The Four Seasons

Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror

Diego Luna – Andor

Adria Arjona – Andor

Genevieve O’Reilly – Andor

Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones

Adam DeVine – The Righteous Gemstones

Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones

Walton Goggins – The Righteous Gemstones

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Allison Janney – The Diplomat

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on September 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The live event will be available to watch on CBS and Paramount+.

