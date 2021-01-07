Employees of Russian and Azerbaijani MES continue mine-clearance operations in liberated lands from occupation (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Russia and Azerbaijan are continuing the operations of clearing of mines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated Azerbaijani lands from the occupation.

“A group of specialists of Russian MES has launched operations of clearing the occupied territories of mines and unexploded ordnance since yesterday. The Azerbaijani MES specialists are also involved in these operations,” employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Ramiz Huseynov told journalists.

“A group of 20 specialists, arrived in Azerbaijan for mine clearance operations to be conducted in the territories that have been handed over to the Azerbaijani side in accordance with the trilateral statement, have already launched mine clearance operations. Currently, the mined areas are being cleaned. 25 anti-personnel mines have been neutralized in an area of 2,000 square meters,” Head of the 'Leader' special risk rescue center of the Russian MES, Major General Anatoly Savvin said.

News.Az