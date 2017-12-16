Employment fund to be created next year - Deputy Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Employment Fund will be created in 2018 due to the enactment of the law 'On unemployment ensurance'."

The statement came from Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection Metin Kerimli speaking at the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry.

According to the deputy minister, the fund will promote the implementation of numerous active labor programs by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection. "It also refers to the programs of self-employment and youth employment with subsidized salary. There are all material and technical opportunities for expansion of our activity in the sphere of youth. The only demand is to draw the attention of universities or youth to similar programs."

Kerimli added that the ministry held graduates career exhibitions in nine universities.

News.Az

News.Az