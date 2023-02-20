Yandex metrika counter

EMSC warns of tsunami danger after strong earthquakes in Türkiye

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center warned of the possibility of a tsunami after strong earthquakes in Türkiye, News.az reports citing Turkish media.

At the same time, AFAD advised citizens to stay away from coastal areas.

Earlier, two earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 and 5.8 hit the Turkish province of Hatay.


