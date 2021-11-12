End of 30-year-long occupation of Karabakh is of ‘great importance’ for entire Turkic world – Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fact that the 30-year-long occupation of Karabakh was ended within 44 days under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev is of great importance not only for brotherly Azerbaijan but also for the entire Turkic world, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Erdogan made the statement after presenting the Supreme Order of the Turkic World to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during the 8th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) on Friday in Istanbul, News.Az reports.

The Turkish leader noted that as a result of the Patriotic War, UN Security Council resolutions that were not implemented for years have finally been implemented. “In this way, Azerbaijan has inscribed a message of justice in the memory of the international community.”

Erdogan stressed that the re-establishment of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity has expanded the unity and equality of the Turkic world.

“Kharibulbul, which is a symbol of the freedom of Karabakh, was the herald of Victory for the Turkic world. The Karabakh Victory not only liberated the occupied territories, but also paved the way for lasting peace, stability and cooperation in our region,” he said.

“Taking this opportunity, I am deeply pleased to present the Supreme Order of the Turkic World to my dear brother Ilham Aliyev. I remember with gratitude and respect our heroes who rose to the peak of martyrdom on the path to freedom,” Erdogan added.

News.Az