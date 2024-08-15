Energy cooperation in multipolar world to be key topic of Russian Energy Week 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

The steering committee of the Russian Energy Week approved the architecture of the business program for the forum to be held in Moscow from September 26 to 28, News.az reports citing TASS .

The keynote topic of the event will be the energy cooperation in the multipolar world, Roscongress Foundation said after the meeting of event’s steering committee."The direct dialog among industry players acquires particular importance at present, in conditions of the new multipolar world. The Russian Energy Week international forum has become a milestone international sectoral platform and will again bring together this year key participants in the Russian energy market, representatives of foreign countries and companies, officials, experts, and mass media to discuss prospects of industry development in changing conditions," Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, cited by the foundation.The business program of the forum will comprise over thirty events broken down into topical modules of International agenda: cooperation for development; Sustainable development of energy sector; Technologies and data as the basis of leadership, Development of sectors of the Russian fuel and energy segment: strategy and regulation; and Socially-oriented fuel and energy sector. The research and practical conference of the Territory of energy dialog will be held on the day zero of the Russian Energy Week. Key activities will be on September 26 and 27."Particular attention will be paid to the climatic agenda within the framework of the business program of the Russian Energy Week 2024. Forum’s program on the whole reflects all the current issues and topics that should be discussed by industry experts, representatives of leading energy companies, and officials," advisor to the Russian President and executive secretary of forum’s steering committee Anton Kobyakov said.The meeting of BRICS energy ministers will also take place this year on the floor of the Russian Energy Week, along with the annual meeting of the energy studies platform of BRICS countries. Particular attention will be paid to cooperation between Russia and Africa in the energy sphere.

News.Az