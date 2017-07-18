Energy Union unlikely to be bound by EU borders - EU Commission Vice-President

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Energy Union, which is being created by the European Union, will not be confined to operating within EU borders, European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic said Tuesday, adding that it is likely to expand to other parts of Europe and even Africa, Sputnik reports.

"I honestly believe that the Energy Union does not stop at the European or EU borders. I see how western Balkans countries want to be part of our energy community, Ukraine, Moldova, Turkey, but also Northern African countries," Sefcovic said at the Citizens' dialogue conference in Lisbon.

According to the official, the Energy Union's expansion would also mean the spread of European approaches and technologies.

"With our 27 percent [share of renewable energy in all EU energy consumption] goal for 2030, which I personally believe we would exceed because I see this technological advancement which is very impressive already today," Sefcovic added.

Launched in 2015, the Energy Union is a European Commission project that aims at coordinating the transformation of European supply toward more energy security, sustainability, competitiveness, climate-friendliness and affordability.

News.Az

