England end 15-year drought with Ashes Test win

England claimed their first Test victory on Australian soil in 15 years on Saturday, securing a dramatic four-wicket win in a chaotic fourth Ashes Test that concluded inside two days.

The result restored pride for the tourists after a difficult series and kept the contest alive heading into the final match, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

England dismissed Australia for just 132 shortly after lunch on day two in front of a crowd of 92,045 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, following a remarkable opening day in which 20 wickets fell.

Chasing a modest target of 175, England reached the total with six wickets down. Harry Brook, unbeaten on 18, and Jamie Smith, who made three, guided the team home amid loud celebrations from England’s travelling supporters. Earlier contributions came from Jacob Bethell with 40 and Zak Crawley with 37.

England arrived in Melbourne under heavy pressure after heavy defeats in the first three Tests, with criticism surrounding their preparation and reports of excessive celebrations during a mid-series break. However, the team responded with a determined performance and will head to Sydney for the fifth and final Test with renewed confidence.

The victory marked England’s first Test win in Australia since January 2011 in Sydney, ending a run of 16 losses and two draws. Openers Crawley and Ben Duckett set the tone with an aggressive “Bazball” approach, racing to a rapid 50-run partnership before Duckett was bowled by a Mitchell Starc yorker for 34.

England experimented by promoting fast bowler Brydon Carse to number three, but the move failed as he was dismissed cheaply. Crawley was later trapped lbw by Scott Boland, while Bethell was caught off the same bowler.

Despite further wickets falling, including Joe Root and captain Ben Stokes, England were close enough to the target for Brook and Smith to finish the chase and seal a memorable victory.

