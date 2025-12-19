Travis Head hits 142 as Australia shatter England’s Ashes hopes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Travis Head smashed an unbeaten 142 to guide Australia to a commanding 356-run lead over England, putting the hosts on the verge of retaining the Ashes.

Head’s fourth century in as many Tests came at Adelaide Oval on Friday, with Australia ending day three of the third Test at 271-4. Alex Carey, who also scored a first-innings century, remained unbeaten on 52, further solidifying Australia’s dominance in the five-match series, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

England faces a monumental challenge, having already lost the first Test in Perth in two days and the second in Brisbane in four, both by eight wickets. A comeback seems improbable, as the highest successful run chase at Adelaide Oval is 316, set by Australia against England in 1902.

Head’s crucial 11th Test century came off a patient 146 balls, though he narrowly avoided disappointment after being dropped on 99 by Harry Brook.

He has now scored a century in four consecutive Tests on his home ground, following 140 against India last year and 119 and 175 against the West Indies.

"The way Head has batted is next level, and he has shown us how to go about it," conceded England spin coach Jeetan Patel.

"Every game of Test cricket we play, especially out here in Australia, calls for heroes.

"And we haven't had them just yet, but maybe we will have them tomorrow and the day after."

Australia suffered an early setback in a tense 20 minutes before lunch after England were all out for 286 on the back of Ben Stokes's gritty 83 in response to Australia's first innings 371.

Bryson Carse trapped Jake Weatherald lbw for one and he walked without reviewing after the umpire lifted his finger, although replays showed the ball was pitching outside leg stump.

It gave England a glimmer of hope, but after the break Head slammed the door shut, cutting and chopping boundaries to all corners of the ground.

Marnus Labuschagne went for 13 when he edged Josh Tongue to Harry Brook at slip, with reviews showing it carried.

Usman Khawaja, who hit a defiant 82 in the first innings after his last-minute call-up for the ill Steve Smith, was a perfect foil for the more aggressive Head.

But on 40 he was undone by the spin of Will Jacks, caught behind, and Cameron Green followed soon after for seven, edging Tongue to Brook.

After getting through the nervous 90s, Head finally brought up his century with a four off Joe Root, taking off his helmet and kissing the turf before pumping his fists.

While not in the same vein as his match-winning 69-ball century in Perth, it was a critical knock, supported by Carey and aided by Stokes not bowling.

Patel said Stokes, who batted for two sessions on Thursday in 40 Celsius heat, did not have any injury.

"From what I understand he is fit to bowl," said Patel.

"He's just knackered, he's taken a lot out of himself to get to this point in the game."

On Friday's resumption, Stokes and Jofra Archer kept England's dreams alive with a stirring 106-run ninth-wicket stand.

They began at 213-8 in muggy conditions with Stokes not out 45 and Archer on 30.

Stokes, who suffered leg cramps and dehydration during his gutsy rearguard action in sweltering 40 Celsius heat on Thursday, brought up his slowest ever 50 in Tests, off 159 balls.

He kept plugging away but finally fell when Mitchell Starc took the new ball and bowled him, with Stokes one of the few players who showed the fight he had demanded before the game.

Archer was another, ably helping his captain.

The fast bowler was the last man out when caught by Labuschagne off Scott Boland for 51 -- his highest Test score and a maiden half-century

Boland ended with 3-45 while Pat Cummins took 3-69 in his first Test since July.

England's woes began when openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, along with the under-performing Ollie Pope, departed in a 15-ball blitz on Thursday at the hands of Cummins and Nathan Lyon.

Harry Brook showed some resistance with 45, but the Australian attack was relentless.

