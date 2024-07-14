England, Spain gear up for EURO 2024 final showdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

UEFA European Football Championship finalists England will take on three-time European champions Spain in the EURO 2024 final on Sunday.

The Three Lions will fight for their maiden European title, while the Reds will play for their fourth European championship, which could make them the most successful team in the competition's history, at Olympiastadion in the German capital Berlin.Spain, which only beat hosts Germany during extra time in the quarterfinals, have won all six of their matches in the tournament to reach the final.England, on the other hand, which won one game and drew two in the group stage, defeated Slovakia 2-1 in extra time in the last 16 and eliminated Switzerland on penalties in the quarterfinals, and has three wins in six matches.In the EURO 2024 so far, football fans have witnessed 114 goals in 50 matches, with an average of 2.28 goals per match.The top-scoring team of the championship so far are Spain with 13 goals, followed by Germany which netted 11 goals despite being eliminated by Spain in the quarterfinals.In the competition where a goal was scored every 39 minutes, the most goals were scored between the 16th and 30th minutes, with a total of 23 goals.Young Spaniard Lamine Yamal has the most assists in EURO 2024.Yamal, who has the top spot in the assist list with three goal passes, was followed by 13 players, including Arda Guler, Dani Olmo and Fabian Ruiz with two assists each.Six players share the top scoring position of the competition with three goals each.Olmo and English striker Harry Kane, who will play against each other in the final, are among these contenders.Spain's Fabian Ruiz and England's Jude Bellingham are behind with two goals each.Although his team Georgia were eliminated in the last 16 round, goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili retains the title of the goalkeeper with the most saves in the championship with 29 saves in four matches.

News.Az