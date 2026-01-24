England spinners restrict Sri Lanka to 219 in second ODI

England rang the changes and spun a web around Sri Lanka, bowling the hosts out for a modest 219 in 49.3 overs in the second one-day international of the three-match series on Saturday.

With their backs to the wall and the series on the line, England beefed up their spin arsenal and the move proved a masterstroke, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

After after the hosts chose to bat first, wickets fell at regular intervals as Sri Lanka struggled to build momentum, eventually folding with three balls to spare.

After just nine overs of seam at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium, it was spin almost all the way.

England rolled out six slow bowling options, with part-timer Joe Root turning out to be an unlikely trump card. His off-spin accounted for two wickets.

No Sri Lankan batter managed to convert a start into a half-century on a surface that offered sharp turn.

Forced to manufacture shots, the hosts took too many risks, while England's fielders snapped up chances to back up the bowlers' work.

Although the total appeared below par on paper, the pitch should remain a handful.

Wit Sri Lanka boasting a deep spin attack of their own, England's innings is likely to hinge on old-fashioned virtues -- finding gaps, running hard and resisting the temptation to go aerial, a tactic that proved costly for several Sri Lankan batters.

Captain Charith Asalanka top-scored with 45 in a nervy stay, his innings ending when a slog-sweep failed to clear deep mid-wicket.

Kusal Mendis looked fluent during his 26, using his feet well against spin, but threw his wicket away with a run-out.

Sri Lanka carry a formidable home record, having remained unbeaten in ODI series at home over the last five years.

In that period, they have played 12 home series, winning 11 and drawing one, with spin bowling doing much of the heavy lifting in those successes.

