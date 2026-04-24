Environmental Crime:Investigation launched after at least 18 wolves found dead in Italian National Park

Environmental Crime:Investigation launched after at least 18 wolves found dead in Italian National Park

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Italian authorities are investigating the deaths of at least 18 wolves and several other wild animals found in recent days in a national park, in what conservation groups say is one of the worst attacks on wildlife in Italy.

The carcasses were discovered across several locations in and around the Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise National Park, a mountainous area in the centre of the country long regarded as a stronghold for Italy's ⁠recovering wolf population, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

The national park's authorities said the animals were most likely killed by poisoned bait, raising concerns for public safety as well as biodiversity."The scale of what is happening is devastating," it said in a statement, expressing its "deep grief and disbelief".

Environment Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin described the killings as "horrendous", adding that he had ordered Italy's forestry police to intensify inspections in an effort to identify those responsible.

"The ministry is particularly attentive and sensitive to the protection of a species that is so important for the balance of our ecosystem," he ‌said ⁠in a statement.

Italy's protected wolf population has rebounded in recent decades after being driven close to extinction in the 20th century. A 2020-21 census suggested there were around 3,300 wolves nationwide.

However, in some rural areas, farmers complain of attacks on livestock.

Angelo Bonelli, a lawmaker with the opposition Greens and ⁠Left Alliance party, accused the government of failing to stand up to the hunting lobby, seen as close to right-wing parties in the ruling coalition.

"Swift investigations, tighter controls and exemplary sanctions are needed," he ⁠said.

Environment group Legambiente said three foxes and a buzzard had also been found dead in the same region, reinforcing fears of widespread, illegal poisoning.

"This is... an unprecedented attack on protected ⁠wildlife," it said in a statement.

Prosecutors in the nearby city of Sulmona have opened an investigation. Authorities have also urged local communities to report suspicious activity as tests continue to determine the exact cause of death.

News.Az