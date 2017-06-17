Envoy: Gov't to show reaction to US senate's anti-Iran bill soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Ambassador to London Hamid Baeedinejad said on Saturday that it is too soon to show reaction to the US senate anti-Iranian bill, IRNA reported.

He made the remarks in a message released on his Instagram page.

Whether the US senate bill will accommodate Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or not needs careful review, former Iranian nuclear negotiator said, adding that the officials and institutions in charge of monitoring the JCPOA have done or will do the required investigation to see whether the new US sanctions violate the nuclear deal or not.

The US senators have claimed that they have deleted those parts of the anti-Iranian bill which breaches the US obligations enshrined in the JCPOA, he added.

Baeedinejad said that the new sanctions should be approved by the US House of Representative and it should be also signed by the US president; therefore any official reaction should be postponed to future.

Since the new anti-Iranian senate bill targets both Tehran and Moscow, its veto by the US president is possible, he noted.

On June 15, the US Senate voted for a legislation to impose non-nuclear sanctions on Iran for its defense missile programs. They voted 98-2 in favor of the legislation.

Republican Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky and Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, were the only two people who voted against the bill.

News.Az

News.Az