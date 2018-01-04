Envoy slams US attempts to intervene in Iran’s domestic affairs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gholam Ali Khoshroo slammed the US government’s recent wide-ranging attempts to intervene in the domestic affairs of the

“In the past several days, the US administration, led by the US president, has stepped up its acts of intervention in a grotesque way in Iran’s internal affairs under the pretext of providing support for sporadic protests” in the country, Khoshroo said in a Wednesday letter to the UN Security Council and to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, APA reported citing Tasnim News.

US President Donald Trump and a number of other US officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, have sided with the opportunists and demonstrators who were trying to damage public property in the gatherings.

The protests started in Mashhad, Kermanshah, Hamadan, Kum, Isfahan and Rasht on December 28, in Tehran on December 29. The Western media reported that at least 20 people have died in the protests. US president repeatedly expressed his support to protestors on his Twitter page.

News.Az

News.Az