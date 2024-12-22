EPL: Liverpool beat Tottenham for the seventh time in the last 10 matches

Liverpool won the away match of the 17th round of the English Premier League (EPL) against Tottenham.

The meeting at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London ended with a score of 3:6 in favor of the Merseysiders, News.Az reports.The scoring in the match was opened in the 23rd minute, by the Reds' striker Luis Diaz. In the 36th minute, Alexis Mac Allister doubled his team's lead. In the 41st minute, James Maddison scored one goal. In the 54th minute, Mohamed Salah brought the score to a rout. In the 61st minute, Salah scored a double. In the 72nd minute, Dejan Kulusevski reduced the gap in the score. In the 83rd minute, Dominic Solanke scored the hosts' third goal. In the 85th minute, Luis Diaz scored a double and set the final score.Tottenham are in 11th place in the English Premier League standings. The team from London has 23 points in 13 matches. Liverpool have earned 39 points in 16 matches and are in first place.Arne Sloth's side extended their unbeaten run to 21 matches in all competitions.

News.Az