Epstein accuser says ‘rollercoaster’ of files saga weighs heavily on victims

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers, Annie Farmer, is urging the U.S. government to fully release information related to the disgraced financier, saying that if there is “nothing to hide,” the files should be made public. Farmer, who played a key role as a witness in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial, described the ongoing controversy surrounding the case as emotionally exhausting.

Speaking to the BBC on Monday, Farmer said the case has become highly politicized, particularly following President Donald Trump’s handling of the issue and the subsequent backlash from the MAGA movement, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

“There are people who have used this to their advantage and tried to focus on elements of it that are sensational,” she said. “Those victims are people with feelings that are trying to live their everyday lives, and this can feel like a real weight falling on us.”

Farmer and her sister Maria made the earliest known reports of Epstein’s abuse to the NYPD and FBI in 1996. Maria Farmer is currently suing the federal government for negligence, claiming it failed to protect victims. Annie Farmer said that Maxwell’s conviction remains the only real sense of justice she has experienced.

She criticized the Trump administration’s inconsistent stance — from initially promising to release more files, to later denying the existence of new information, and now suggesting that related grand jury testimony could be made public.

“It’s an emotional rollercoaster for the people involved,” Farmer said. “We are hopeful more information could be coming.”

Farmer also questioned Trump’s commitment to justice for victims, pointing to his past association with Epstein in the 1990s and 2000s.

In response, White House communications director Stephen Cheung said on Monday that Trump had expelled Epstein from his club for being a “creep,” dismissing allegations about him as “recycled, old fake news.”

The Department of Justice has recently stated there is no evidence of a so-called “client list,” though Trump has called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to release whatever information “she thinks is credible.”

Farmer said that the case is far more complex than the public discourse suggests, with many key questions still unresolved. She expressed deep concern over the recent firing of Maureen Comey, the federal prosecutor who played a key role in prosecuting Epstein and Maxwell.

“It felt very wrong at this time,” she said. “And it was very concerning to us in terms of, why did this happen?”

Farmer said two recent events motivated her to speak out again:

1. Calls from fringe voices to pardon Maxwell so she could testify before Congress — an idea Farmer called “extremely problematic.”

2. The suicide in April of Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most outspoken accusers.



“Losses like that renew my energy toward understanding where the justice system fell apart,” she said.

News.Az