Cargo vessel hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz, fire reported onboard

A cargo vessel has reportedly been hit by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, sparking a fire onboard and forcing the crew to evacuate.

According to incident tracking platforms monitoring the conflict in the region, the attack occurred about an hour ago in one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The event has been classified as an “Iranian strike” with high confidence, with confirmation reportedly coming from multiple major monitoring sources.

Preliminary information indicates that the vessel caught fire after being struck. The crew was forced to abandon the ship and evacuate to safety.

At this stage, no casualties have been reported, though the situation in the area remains tense.

