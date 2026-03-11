Gulf Air moves fleet from Bahrain to Saudi Arabia for safety

Gulf Air moves fleet from Bahrain to Saudi Arabia for safety

Gulf Air has temporarily relocated a significant portion of its fleet from Bahrain International Airport to Saudi Arabia amid ongoing Israel-US-Iran tensions in the region.

Around 10 aircraft were flown to safer locations during a brief reopening of regional airspace on March 10. The transfers were conducted without passengers as a precaution while missile threats remain a concern, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

With several planes now temporarily stationed abroad, regular commercial operations from Bahrain are largely suspended.

Officials say limited repatriation flights could operate from alternative airports if conditions allow, while authorities continue monitoring the situation.

