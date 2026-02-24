Epstein victims set to address before Trump’s State of the Union

Democratic politicians have invited survivors of Jeffrey Epstein to attend Donald Trump's State of the Union address tonight.

They include House representative Ro Khanna, one of the authors of the Epstein Transparency Act, a law that prompted the release of millions of files related to the late sex offender, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Khanna said he's bringing Haley Robson to Trump's address. She has said Epstein trafficked her starting when she was 16.

"Haley's courageous fight is proof that this isn't about politics, it's about exposing America's two-tiered system of justice and bringing accountability to the Epstein class involved in the horrific abuse of young girls," Khanna said.

"She and her fellow survivors' bravery was the catalyst for changing a rotten system and finally standing up for humanity and American values."

Some Epstein survivors have been critical of the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein case and the release of the files.

Others have accused the Justice Department of not doing enough to investigate and prosecute possible Epstein accomplices.

News.Az