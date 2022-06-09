Yandex metrika counter

Erdogan became People’s Alliance candidate for 2023 presidential election

“People's Alliance’s candidate for presidential elections to be held in 2023 is the current head of state,” said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while delivering a speech at the meeting of his party, News.az reports.

Mr.Erdogan called on the opposition to announce the name of its candidate.

He added that the next Presidential elections will be held in June 2023.



