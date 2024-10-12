Erdogan calls Israel "most direct threat" to regional and global peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel is “the most direct threat” to both regional and global peace, Türkiye’s president said on Saturday, urging those tasked with safeguarding the world peace to put an “end to this threat," News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

“Israel is the most direct threat to regional and global peace, and those tasked with safeguarding world peace must put an end to this threat,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters aboard his returning flight from Serbia and Albania.Erdogan also warned that Israel is not only targeting stability in Palestine, but also in Lebanon, “seeking to spread unrest to the surrounding region.”Ankara is monitoring Tel Aviv’s actions and any potential steps towards Türkiye through its intelligence agency, President Erdogan stated, adding that Israel's aggressiveness canot be ignored.“Dreams of Netanyahu, and his gang will turn into a nightmare,” said the Turkish leader, adding: “Palestine will be free and Lebanon will remain free.”He further said that the Gaza genocide has taken place before everyone's eyes, and has taken its place among the “humanity's historic shames.”“Those who stand with the Zionist terrorist organization called Israel will carry marks of this shame for generations,” he added.

News.Az