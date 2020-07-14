Erdogan condemns Armenian military provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Turkey Recep Tayyib Erdogan condemned Armenian military provocation against Azerbaijan along the state border, AzVision.az reports.

The Turkish president expressed his support to Azerbaijan: "We will continue to stand by brotherly Azerbaijan with all our resources. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the wounded, and convey our condolences to the brotherly government and people of Azerbaijan".

Erdogan also noted that Turkey will continue to take a stand against the attacks on Azerbaijan.

"We are concerned that the tension will turn into an armed conflict following the Armenian attack. Armenia's goal is to prevent the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and create new hotbeds of conflict", Erdogan added.

News.Az

