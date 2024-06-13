Erdogan: Conflict settlement in Ukraine possible only through negotiations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Negotiations are the only way to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in Madrid following negotiations with the head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez.

“The war between Russia and Ukraine was also on our agenda. I again emphasized that comprehensive peace in Ukraine is only possible through negotiations. We reaffirmed our positions on the need to preserve the territorial integrity of Ukraine and expressed confidence in the need to resolve [the conflict] by peaceful means,” Erdogan noted.

News.Az