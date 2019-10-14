Erdogan criticizes EU and League of Arab States: “We will not give up the steps we have taken”

Erdogan criticizes EU and League of Arab States: “We will not give up the steps we have taken”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticized the European Union and League of Arab States, APA reports.

President of Turkey at the Turkish Business Council meeting in Baku said that the Turkish world has more exposed to terrorist threats: “ Our citizens were victims of the most villain terror organizations of the world such as ISIS, FETO, PKK, “Al-Qaeda”.“

According to him, the main duty is to clear northern Syria from terrorist organization PKK/PYD-YPG and ISIS and to return it to its true owners: “ Whatever you say, we will not give up the steps we have taken. Our only aim is to clear the region from PYD/YPG and ISIS.”

Erdogan also said a photo of the leader terrorist Abdullah Ocalan has been found in the prison where the YPG terrorist organization has released ISIS members in Tel Abyad.

Turkish President has condemned the Arab League regarding what happened: “The Arab League has expelled Syria from the organization. And now, after the start of certain military operations, they want to re-join Syria in the Arab League.”

News.Az

