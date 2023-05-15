Erdogan gains majority of votes cast by Turkish citizens living in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The majority of Turkish citizens living in Azerbaijan have supported the incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.Az reports.

49.42 percent (3642 votes) of the voters in the elections held in 15 precincts in Azerbaijan cast their ballots for Head of Justice and Development Party (AKP) Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkiye’s incumbent leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan leads against his challenger from the opposition, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, in the May 14 presidential election after almost 100% of ballots were counted.

Erdogan has 49.35% of the vote, compared to 45% garnered by Kilicdaroglu. The third candidate, the leader of the ATA Alliance, Sinan Ogan, has secured the support of 5.22% of voters.

The winner in the first round must get 50% plus one vote, otherwise a runoff will take place on May 28.

News.Az