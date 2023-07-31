Erdogan: Immediate opening of Zangazur Corridor is essential for the normalization process with Armenia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also discussed the normalization process of relations with Armenia as he received Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, News.az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan underlined that the immediate opening of the Zangazur Corridor and the implementation of the comprehensive peace agreement as soon as possible are essential for the normalization process.

News.Az