Erdogan, Johnson discuss bilateral ties during NATO summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday met in a closed-door meeting to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, Daily Sabah reports.

Before Johnson, Erdoğan met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

The Turkish leader is set to meet with numerous other world leaders besides Macron and Johnson during the summit, including U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

News.Az