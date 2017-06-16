Erdogan says offered Riyadh to open military base in Saudi Arabia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey offered Saudi Arabia opening a military base there, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with Portuguese TV channel RTP.

“At the time when we decided to open a military base in Qatar, during a meeting with the king of Saudi Arabia I offered him to open a military base in the territory of the Kingdom,” Erdogan said.

He added that the Saudi king said back then that Riyadh would consider this option.

Turkey still has not received a response from Saudi Arabia, Erdogan noted.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East. Later, a number of other countries also announced about severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.

