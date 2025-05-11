Yandex metrika counter

Erdogan tells Putin that Türkiye is prepared to host a Russia-Ukraine summit

Alexander Demyanchuk/Pool via REUTERS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call, according to Türkiye’s Presidential Communications Directorate, News.Az reports.

It was noted that the parties discussed Turkiye-Russia relations, regional and global issues. Erdogan expressed his satisfaction with Putin's statement on the resumption of Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul, and stressed that Turkiye is ready to host the discussions. The Turkish President also noted that a window of opportunity for peace has opened, and that ensuring a ceasefire will create the necessary environment for peace talks.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

