Iran president apologizes to neighboring countries for attacks

Iran’s Interim Leadership Council has decided not to attack neighboring countries and to refrain from launching missiles or drones unless Iran itself is attacked, President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a televised video address.

Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran has no hostility toward regional countries, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“I apologize … to the neighboring countries that were attacked by Iran,” Pezeshkian said in a speech broadcast by state TV.

Pezeshkian said its temporary leadership council ‌had approved ‌the suspension ‌of ⁠attacks against neighboring ⁠countries unless an attack on Iran came ⁠from ‌those countries.

“The interim leadership council agreed yesterday that no more attacks will be made on neighboring countries and no missiles will be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries.”

Iran’s president also said that a demand by the United States for an unconditional surrender is a “dream that they should to take to their grave.”

