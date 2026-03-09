Israeli forces launch more attacks on Beirut - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Footage shows the moment an Israeli strike hit the Ghobeiry neighborhood in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The video captures a loud explosion as the strike hits the area, followed by scenes of the aftermath. Thick clouds of smoke can be seen rising into the sky above the neighborhood, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Ghobeiry is part of Beirut’s densely populated southern suburbs, an area that has seen repeated strikes amid ongoing tensions.

Authorities have not yet released full details about casualties or the extent of the damage following the attack.

