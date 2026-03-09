Tanzania to repair infrastructure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tanzania will allocate 8.1 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 3.2 million U.S. dollars) to repair roads and bridges damaged by heavy rains in Serengeti National Park, Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Ashatu Kijaji has announced.

Kijaji made the remarks late Sunday during an inspection tour of the park, where she assessed the damage caused by recent downpours linked to climate change, which had left several tourist vehicles stranded for extended periods, News.az reports, citing BBC.

She said the government would urgently release the funds to ensure the timely rehabilitation of the affected infrastructure, including bridges and roads critical for tourism activities in the park.

"I urge tour guides to strictly follow instructions from rescue officers deployed by the Tanzania National Parks Authority in areas affected by the rains," Kijaji said.

Serengeti Chief Park Warden Ismail Omary said the park had already taken emergency measures following the damage, including temporary repairs to roads and bridges, deployment of security personnel, and provision of emergency accommodation for stranded visitors and drivers.

Omary added that park authorities also assisted in rescuing stranded vehicles and waived overstay fees for tourists whose departures were delayed due to damaged roads.

Serengeti National Park in northern Tanzania is a vast protected savanna ecosystem covering about 14,750 square kilometers, famous for its sweeping grasslands, scattered acacia trees, rocky kopjes, and one of the highest concentrations of wildlife in the world.

