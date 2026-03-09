Pakistan Army destroys Afghan Taliban post near South Waziristan - VIDEO
Photo: Getty Images
The Pakistan Army has destroyed an Afghan Taliban post near Shawal in South Waziristan, according to Radio Pakistan citing security sources.
Explosives were used to demolish the post, forcing members of the Afghan Taliban and Fitna-al-Khawarij to flee the area, News.Az reports, citing Radio Pakistan.
#PakistanArmy is effectively continuing retaliatory actions against #AfghanTaliban and #FitnaAlKhawarij under #operationghazablilhaq @OfficialDGISPR #RadioPakistan #News https://t.co/wMXNABJ051 pic.twitter.com/8XBNg5lCZN— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) March 9, 2026
The operation is part of the army’s ongoing retaliatory campaign, Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq, targeting militant groups along the border region.
By Aysel Mammadzada