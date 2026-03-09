Pakistan Army destroys Afghan Taliban post near South Waziristan - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pakistan Army has destroyed an Afghan Taliban post near Shawal in South Waziristan, according to Radio Pakistan citing security sources.

Explosives were used to demolish the post, forcing members of the Afghan Taliban and Fitna-al-Khawarij to flee the area, News.Az reports, citing Radio Pakistan.

The operation is part of the army’s ongoing retaliatory campaign, Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq, targeting militant groups along the border region.

News.Az