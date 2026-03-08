Pezeshkian assures President Aliyev of investigation into Nakhchivan attack

Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude to President Aliyev for his visit to the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan to offer condolences over the passing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, and numerous civilians, as well as for his intention to provide humanitarian aid to Iran, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Noting that the incident involving airstrike on Nakhchivan had no connection with Iran, Pezeshkian emphasized that the incident would be investigated.

President Aliyev once again expressed his condolences over the death of numerous civilians in the recent events in Iran.

The Azerbaijani president underlined the importance of investigating the incident that occurred in Nakhchivan.

During the telephone conversation, the heads of state exchanged views on the development prospects of joint economic projects.