Large explosion at King Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense announced that it successfully intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base.

According to Saudi officials, the missile was neutralized before reaching its target, preventing potential damage to the strategic military facility, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Earlier, the ministry also reported foiling two separate drone attack attempts, with both unmanned aerial vehicles shot down north of Riyadh.

Authorities did not immediately disclose who launched the missile and drones, but Saudi air defenses remain on high alert following the attempted attacks.

Prince Sultan Air Base is one of the kingdom’s key military installations and has hosted international coalition forces in the past.

