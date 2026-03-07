US condemns Iranian drone attack on Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States strongly condemns the unprovoked drone attack carried out by the Iranian regime on March 5 against the Republic of Azerbaijan, targeting Nakhchivan International Airport and a children’s school, in which innocent civilians were injured and critical civilian infrastructure was damaged.

These strikes are a flagrant violation of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and a needless escalation of Iran’s aggression, News.Az reports, citing the United States Department of State.

The United States stands in full solidarity with Azerbaijan against these threats.

Attacks on the territory of our partners in the region are unacceptable and will be met with resolute U.S. support for those partners.

News.Az