Erdogan: Turkey won't forget civilian massacre of Karabakh region by Armenians

Turkey will not forget the massacre of the Azerbaijani civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh region and those who turned a blind eye to that, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

The Turkish president stressed that Armenian gangs destroyed civilians in the Ottoman Empire in a similar way in 1915.

"Turkey opened all the archives for the investigation of the 1915 events and if there are the corresponding documents in Yerevan, then let them also open their archives," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president stressed that the countries accusing Turkey of the "Armenian genocide" do not have any evidence.

“The history of the countries accusing Turkey of the "Armenian genocide" is full of genocides and murders of innocent people,” he added.

The Turkish president stressed that one must not attribute committing of any genocide to Muslims and Turks.

"Muslims and Turks are not the organizers of the World War I and World War II," said Erdogan.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that the Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

